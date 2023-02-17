Autauga County sheriff says hospitalized deputy was exposed to fentanyl, meth

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County sheriff has confirmed it was exposure to a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine that sent a deputy to the hospital this week.

It happened moments after the deputy pulled over and searched a vehicle. He began showing symptoms soon after.

“He was unsteady on his feet. He also made mention that he was filling numb,” said Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell.

Although the deputy was wearing gloves, the sheriff said the bag containing the substance had a small tear. He believes the wind swept the substance up and into the deputy’s nose.

The deputy has since recovered and even returned to work, but it could have been much worse. A sergeant noticed his symptoms and gave him Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse overdoses.

“It’s very important to us to have access to it,” Harrell said. “It’s very important for the medics and trained professionals to have it.”

The public could soon have easy access to naloxone too. This week, a Food and Drug Administration panel voted in favor of making the lifesaving drug available over the counter. A final decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Harrell supports the decision, as long as it does not affect law enforcement’s access to the drug.

He said it is important because anyone can be exposed to an opioid, even in places like a gas station or grocery store.

“I’ve heard of instances where they wrap this fentanyl up in money. And if they drop that money and you go to pick up that money, you might not understand what’s happening to you,” Harrell said.

In the meantime, he wants residents to be aware of their surroundings and careful of what they touch.

Harrell added the man inside the car when the deputy was exposed was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.