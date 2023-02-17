Advertise
Civil Rights hero Andrew Young speaks at ASU

By Julia Avant
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An important figure in the civil rights movement was in Montgomery Thursday. Ambassador Andrew Young spoke at ASU, sharing a message on equality during the University’s Civil Rights Symposium.

Young worked side by side with Dr. Martin Luther King in the 1960s. However, even 60 years later, Young says some things haven’t changed.

“Freedom is a constant struggle, that someone said we no better now than we were in the 50s, that is crap,” said Young.

Young encouraged today’s activists to be persistent and follow up demonstrations with actions.

He mentioned the controversy surrounding the death of George Floyd.

“We all saw him die for 9 minutes and 41 seconds, but the truth of it is we saw that we know that to be the case, we responded to that, nobody ever followed up to say that the district attorney in Minnesota was a young black man who was a former congressman,” said Young.

As for injustices that take place in America’s cities, Young says it’s less often about race and more about economic opportunities, like a need for higher-paying jobs and better education.

He encouraged students in the audience never to be afraid to use their voices to improve life.

When talking about the history of the civil rights movement, Young mentioned that an ASU professor made the bus boycott possible.

Besides working alongside Dr. King, Young served on the United Nations under Jimmy Carter plus was the Mayor of Atlanta.

