First Alert: Rain ends, cold air sweeps into Alabama today and tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rain and rumbles of Thursday night will end around sunrise Friday; the story quickly pivots to a quick but chilly shot of cold air spilling into the state. Temperatures will stay very close to where they are right now, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the southern half of the state. Despite the sunshine, it will stay cold all day! The biting northwest breeze won’t help matters, either, making it feel even colder.

The wind dies down tonight, this will allow temperatures to drop below freezing. Most of us will end up in the 26-32 degree range by early Saturday morning; frost is likely. Bring the pets inside and protect any tender plants and flowers. It will not be cold enough for long enough to burst any pipes, so its not necessary to drip faucets.

The weekend will be a sunny, dry and cool affair; we anticipate temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 50s Saturday with a light breeze and a clear sky. Lows bottom out in the mid and upper 30s Sunday morning before rebounding into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. Cool and dry is the forecast for all of the Mardi Gras celebrations scheduled for our area!

The forecast for next week is unsettled; there are a few systems that we expect to graze us with a small chance of a passing shower or storm, so we will leave a small rain chance in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. But, the majority of those days will be dry or mainly dry, and any rain that falls seems like it would be on the light and spotty side. If those systems trend just a little southward, though, the rain could be heavier - we’ll keep an eye on new data and adjust the forecast as necessary!

The very clear part of the forecast for next week is the warm-up! Temperatures will skyrocket into the 75-80 degree range for most of the week, with overnight temperatures well above freezing. An Early Spring? Sure seems that way, although I wouldn’t plant anything just yet.

