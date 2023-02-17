Advertise
Food for Thought 2/16

The highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores of the week.
By Mark Bullock
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSSCORE
The General Store of Davenport6598 W. Hickory Grove Rd.100
Sweet Creek Farm Market85 Meriwether Rd.99
Gigi’s Fabulous Foods2029 E. Second St.99
The Sushi Box7220 Halcyon Park Dr.98
Starbucks124 Coosa St.98
That’s My Dog, Jr.2414 Lower Wetumpka Rd.98
McDonald’s935 W. South Blvd.98

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSCODE VIOLATIONSSCORE
Rock N Roll Sushi1470 Taylor Rd.rice, shrimp, chicken at improper temperature; knives not washed properly; sanitizer not dispensing properly at sink65
Bruster’s Ice Cream10684 Chantilly Parkwayemployees not properly washing hands/wearing gloves; no strips to test sanitizer concentration levels80
Outback Steakhouse1430 Taylor Rd.shrimp/chicken in cooler at improper temperature; not hot water at hand sinks81
China King3002 Zelda Rd.chicken left sitting out near fryers84

