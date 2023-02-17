Food for Thought 2/16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE The General Store of Davenport 6598 W. Hickory Grove Rd. 100 Sweet Creek Farm Market 85 Meriwether Rd. 99 Gigi’s Fabulous Foods 2029 E. Second St. 99 The Sushi Box 7220 Halcyon Park Dr. 98 Starbucks 124 Coosa St. 98 That’s My Dog, Jr. 2414 Lower Wetumpka Rd. 98 McDonald’s 935 W. South Blvd. 98

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS CODE VIOLATIONS SCORE Rock N Roll Sushi 1470 Taylor Rd. rice, shrimp, chicken at improper temperature; knives not washed properly; sanitizer not dispensing properly at sink 65 Bruster’s Ice Cream 10684 Chantilly Parkway employees not properly washing hands/wearing gloves; no strips to test sanitizer concentration levels 80 Outback Steakhouse 1430 Taylor Rd. shrimp/chicken in cooler at improper temperature; not hot water at hand sinks 81 China King 3002 Zelda Rd. chicken left sitting out near fryers 84

