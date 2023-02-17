Food for Thought 2/16
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.
HIGH SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|SCORE
|The General Store of Davenport
|6598 W. Hickory Grove Rd.
|100
|Sweet Creek Farm Market
|85 Meriwether Rd.
|99
|Gigi’s Fabulous Foods
|2029 E. Second St.
|99
|The Sushi Box
|7220 Halcyon Park Dr.
|98
|Starbucks
|124 Coosa St.
|98
|That’s My Dog, Jr.
|2414 Lower Wetumpka Rd.
|98
|McDonald’s
|935 W. South Blvd.
|98
LOW SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|CODE VIOLATIONS
|SCORE
|Rock N Roll Sushi
|1470 Taylor Rd.
|rice, shrimp, chicken at improper temperature; knives not washed properly; sanitizer not dispensing properly at sink
|65
|Bruster’s Ice Cream
|10684 Chantilly Parkway
|employees not properly washing hands/wearing gloves; no strips to test sanitizer concentration levels
|80
|Outback Steakhouse
|1430 Taylor Rd.
|shrimp/chicken in cooler at improper temperature; not hot water at hand sinks
|81
|China King
|3002 Zelda Rd.
|chicken left sitting out near fryers
|84
