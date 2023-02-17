Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Gov. Kristi Noem answers question on 2024 decision

The governor discussed healthcare on her second day in Washington
By David Ade
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem spoke in Washington, D.C. for a second day straight day on Thursday. The speculation around her potentially seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is a national storyline around the governor. Thursday, she highlighted how she handled the COVID-19 pandemic differently than most other governors at the CATO Institute, a libertarian think tank.

At the event Noem was asked whether she is considering a run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Noem said, “I hope we get the best leader in the White House to lead this country, not just being willing to take on the tough issues and tough decisions as we face some of these challenges like we’ve seen that are unprecedented, but also gives us a little hope and a vision for the future.”

Noem did not say definitively whether she will or won’t run.

Thursday’s speech follows a speech on Wednesday at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank dedicated to promoting the policies of former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSFA First Alert 7 Day
FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms continue through early Friday morning
A student at Redland Middle School has been expelled after an incident Thursday in which a...
Redland Middle School student arrested, expelled after gun found in backpack
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Alabama mom charged in toddler’s death pleads not guilty
Johnnie Lee Gray III was convicted of attempted murder.
Montgomery-area man convicted of setting wife on fire
Opelika police
Opelika High School employee arrested for soliciting a student

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem answers question on 2024 decision
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Two bills aimed at protecting landowners from over-intrusion by carbon pipeline builders died today in a senate committee
Dozens of Alabama inmates are out of prison. They were released as part of a new sentencing...
Bill would change Alabama’s ‘good time’ law for inmates
While Michigan State University is mourning those lost to a mass shooting, gun violence erupts...
Gun violence at MSU, Texas mall leads to calls for gun legislation