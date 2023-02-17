Advertise
Man arrested in Prattville drug trafficking bust

Prattville police say narcotics, drug paraphernalia, cash and firearms were seized in the...
Prattville police say narcotics, drug paraphernalia, cash and firearms were seized in the arrest of James Nobles Corley.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have announced an arrest in a suspected drug trafficking operation.

Police said the city and county joint operation involved pulling the suspect over on a traffic stop Thursday. The suspect was identified as James Nobles Corley, 23, who police say also goes by the street name “Juicy.”

Search warrants were executed on two residences police say Corley was known to store narcotics in. Those residences were in the 200 block of Wetumpka Street and the 100 block of Galahad Drive.

A news release saisd they found a large amount of illegal controlled medications, including 477 Adderall pills, 513 alprazolam pills, 155 clonazepam pills and 35 hydrocodone pills. Police believe these pills were pressed and not from a pharmacy.

Investigators also reportedly found 700 doses of LSD, some methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, marijuana, THC extract, THC vape cartridges, suspected codeine syrup and a large quantity of drug paraphernalia, including a pill press and THC extraction lab.

MOre than $5,500 in cash was seized, along with multiple firearms. Police say one of the weapons was stolen in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Investigators estimate the street value of the seized drugs at more than $30,000.

Corley was charged with trafficking in LSD, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in opiates, four counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say more charges are expected in this case as the investigation continues.

A city spokeswoman said this was a joint operation between the Prattville Police Department’s and Autauga County Sheriff’s Office’s drug enforcement units.

