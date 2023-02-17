Advertise
Montgomery police investigating after juvenile shot early Friday

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with...
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Details are limited, but the police department confirmed officers were called to an area hospital around 1:35 a.m. in regards to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police later determined the male, whose exact age was not given, had been shot in the 200 block of Eastdale Road South.

No other details were immediately available as the investigation continues.

