Montgomery Public Schools name new Chief Academic Officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools announced today that they have named Dr. Monte Linebarger its new Chief Academic Officer.

Dr. Linebarger will start in his new role beginning April 1.

“I am anxious to get to work with Dr. Linebarger as we set a course of continuous improvement. I believe his expertise and dedication provide the necessary ingredients to take the district to another level,” said Dr. Melvin J. Brown, MPS superintendent.

Dr. Linebarger comes to MPS from Huntsville City Schools, where he served as Director of Elementary Instruction since 2020. He said he is looking forward to joining a dynamic leadership team in the Capital City.

“I am extremely excited to join Dr. Brown’s amazing team,” Dr. Linebarger said. “The main focus will be to engage, educate, and inspire all students so that they can become college and career ready. I am confident that we will rise under the superintendent’s visionary leadership.”

Dr. Linebarger earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary science education from the University of Alabama Birmingham. He went on to earn a master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Alabama State University and a Doctorate in Education from Nova Southeastern University in Miami.

