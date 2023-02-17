Advertise
Nonprofit addresses fentanyl concerns for youths

A rise in the unintentional use of fentanyl has become a concern for the Council on Substance Abuse.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An alarming rise in the unintentional use of fentanyl has become a concern after teenagers have died.

The nonprofit Council on Substance Abuse is trying to prevent deaths through discussions with parents in the River Region on how to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling victim to the substance.

“It’s colorless. It’s odorless. I’ve even heard of it being put in marijuana now,” said prevention specialist Larry Pelham

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 71,238 deaths in the United States in 2021 from fentanyl.

The Alabama Operations Center for the Gulf Coast High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area reported 1,069 deaths in the state for the same year.

Pelham mentioned the substance has started to fall into youth’s hands, adding one student died at Selma High School from an overdose in November.

“They’re making this stuff, it’s called rainbow fentanyl where they’re trying to attract kids,” Pelham said. “They’re putting this stuff in like gummy bears, anything with colors that attracts kids.”

Pelham suggests parents be proactive and keep up with their children’s activities. He advises them to not accept items from strangers off the streets.

