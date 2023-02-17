Advertise
Nothing Bundt Cakes baking up Montgomery location

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a variety of dessert flavors.
Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a variety of dessert flavors.(Michael K. Dakota)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A national bakery chain is planning to add its first location in the Montgomery area.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will open this year in The Shoppes at EastChase, according to the chain’s website. The bakery will be located at 7030 Eastchase Parkway, which is the space last occupied by Salad Express.

The bakery will be located next to Moe's Southwest Grill in The Shoppes at EastChase.
The bakery will be located next to Moe's Southwest Grill in The Shoppes at EastChase.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Texas-based company specializes in handcrafted Bundt cakes for several occasions including birthdays, graduations and weddings. They also offer a variety of flavors which include classic vanilla, red velvet and strawberries & cream.

Nothing Bundt Cakes shops also feature party supplies like sparkler candles and balloon bouquets.

The company already has five locations in Alabama. An exact opening date for the Montgomery store has not yet been announced.

