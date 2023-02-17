Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSFA First Alert 7 Day
FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms continue through early Friday morning
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police identify man fatally shot Tuesday
Johnnie Lee Gray III was convicted of attempted murder.
Montgomery-area man convicted of setting wife on fire
Redland Middle School
Weapon found inside backpack at Redland Middle School

Latest News

Mike Vestal says he loves his 1966 Austin Healey Sprite.
Man says vintage car, family heirlooms damaged by rats at storage facility
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Court filings: Fox hosts didn’t believe 2020 election fraud claims
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects
More questions than answers after President Joe Biden addressed this weekend's take down of 3...
Biden: White House creating new protocols for detecting flying objects
Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal in Arizona governor’s race challenge