Reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide

The body of Maurice Young was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive on Jan. 10, 2023.
The body of Maurice Young was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive on Jan. 10, 2023.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help finding a suspect in a January homicide case.

The body of 51-year-old Maurice Young was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive on the afternoon of Jan. 10. Police have ruled the case a homicide but did not release the cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are asking potential witnesses to come forward. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to a suspect identification.

There are multiple options for those with information to call it in. You may contact the CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867. You may also use their P3-tips app. You may also contact the Montgomery Police Department directly at 334-625-2651 or the investigations division at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.

Family and friends said those close to Young called him “Moe 3000.” At a vigil shortly after his death, they also called on anyone who can help find his killer to come forward.

