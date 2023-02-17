Reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help finding a suspect in a January homicide case.

The body of 51-year-old Maurice Young was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive on the afternoon of Jan. 10. Police have ruled the case a homicide but did not release the cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are asking potential witnesses to come forward. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to a suspect identification.

There are multiple options for those with information to call it in. You may contact the CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867. You may also use their P3-tips app. You may also contact the Montgomery Police Department directly at 334-625-2651 or the investigations division at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.

Family and friends said those close to Young called him “Moe 3000.” At a vigil shortly after his death, they also called on anyone who can help find his killer to come forward.

