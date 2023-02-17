Understanding Alabama’s tornado siren notification systems

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It can be a common occurrence during a severe weather situation that a tornado siren is not heard in your neighborhood. However, it is important to remember that different tornado siren notification systems exist in Alabama and that it is different depending on what county you live in.

Each county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director is responsible for deciding which notification system works best for the counties they manage.

There are three different tornado notification systems in Alabama:

1. Outdoor sirens (county-wide notification)

2. Outdoor sirens (polygon-based notification)

3. Electronic alert notification

In Montgomery County, for example, there is a county-wide notification system. This means no matter where the threat of a tornado lies in the county, all of the county’s 76 outdoor sirens will go off.

“After lots of calls, complaints, meetings, and some strategizing, we just feel that it’s best that we’ve turned off the polygon system and that from now on, it will be county-wide alerting because we don’t want someone to feel like they did not have the opportunity to get the alert, just in case storm systems change,” said Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton.

For example, there is a polygon-based notification system in Autauga and Elmore Counties. In sync with the National Weather Service, only the portion of the county that is under a tornado threat will hear the outdoor sirens go off.

“We like it because it follows the same thought process that the National Weather Service uses,” said Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett. “That’s why they warn in those polygons, so it doesn’t cause concern or alert or make people do things that they didn’t necessarily need to do that are not in the warned area.”

Lastly, in Crenshaw County, for example, they do not have any outdoor sirens at all. The county instead has an emergency alert system called Code Red. The mass notification system provides specific instructions and information about emergencies via phone, text, email, or teletypewriter for the hearing impaired.

“If someone’s outside, they have their phone with them, they get the alerts,” said Crenshaw County EMA Director Elliott Jones. “The sirens could only make a noise if there was a tornado warning, and only in certain areas.”

Jones said they made the change back in 2017. Before, he said, there were 27 sirens that only covered 13.5 square miles out of 611. He said a large portion of the county didn’t hear the sirens when they went off.

Regardless of whether you have outdoor sirens in your neighborhood or not, that should not be your primary severe weather notification source. An outdoor siren is not meant to be heard inside.

EMA Directors say you should always have multiple reliable ways to get severe weather notifications, like an NOAA Weather Radio and the WSFA First Alert Weather App.

If you want to know which notification system your county falls under, reach out to your local EMA office.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.