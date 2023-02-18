Advertise
Benjamin Fitzpatrick bridge paint and rehab project gets underway

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation painting and rehabilitation project on the Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge in Tallassee is moving forward.

The contractor began placing signs and message boards approaching the bridge this week. Work is expected to start Wednesday, March 1, with the contractor setting the containment structure on the side and under the bridge.  The enclosure will be in place to catch, collect, and remove all residue while prepping and painting the bridge.

In addition to painting, the bridge will undergo maintenance designed to extend the bridge’s life, including applying a layer of sealant to the concrete bridge deck.

Other work will include a new fence, removing and repairing concrete areas, and performing minor repairs to steel, expansion joints, and bearings.

Lane closures will not be permitted Monday through Friday, 6-8 a.m. or 3:30-5:30 p.m. Lane closures are necessary for the safety of the people and the use of equipment needed to complete the project.

Traffic will be directed utilizing temporary traffic signals with the possibility of flagmen.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly for delays from lane closures and to be mindful of equipment and people working in the work zone.

ALDOT awarded the project to Omega Coatings and Construction, LLC, out of Tarpon Springs, Fla., who had the lowest bid that met project requirements at approximately $3.5 million.  The project, in its entirety, is expected to last about 16 months.  However, all work is weather dependent, and delays in schedule are possible.

