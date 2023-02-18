Advertise
Charity: Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Carter Center said Saturday that former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

