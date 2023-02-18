City councilwoman discusses plans to develop west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - West Montgomery is expected to see changes as projects progress.

District 4 Councilwoman Audrey Graham said the project that will have the most impact on residents will be sewer upgrades within the next few months. Some homes in the area have had septic systems that have been giving homeowners problems for years.

“The waste started flooding back into their homes, hauling those issues that no one should be living in in the great city of Montgomery,” Graham said.

Graham mentioned she has been also working on the beautification of west Montgomery for five years with an initiative called “Clean Half a Mile, Bring a Smile” that incentivizes volunteers for picking up trash in the area.

“We managed to keep the Mobile Highway looking better than it looked when I first was elected in office,” said Graham.

Graham also said there have been investments made along the Interstate 65 corridor, including a new seafood restaurant that recently opened.

The councilwoman looks forward to seeing more progress in the future to address longtime issues in the western part of the capital city, starting with bringing grocery stores, more locally owned restaurants and improvements to public safety.

“I do believe cameras will help our community feel safe,” Graham said, “I feel is going to help us with crime as well.”

Graham added she also wants to make improvements to the historic Civil Rights Trail, one of the tourist attractions in the capital city.

“For us to not capitalize on it, it’s a disservice to us and the people that live here,” she said. “And we have people who still live in these communities who marched with them, and so we want, without a doubt, for that history to be recorded, and not just recorded, but to be experienced.”

