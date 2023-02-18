First Alert: Tranquil end to the weekend, ahead of major warm-up next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a clear, calm and cool Saturday across Central and South Alabama. Temperatures warmed into the 50s area wide with a light breeze. Tonight, a few clouds will stream into the area, winds will remain light and lows will dip into the 30s and 40s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures rebound quite nicely during the day Sunday, with afternoon highs back into the 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunday night lows will hover in the 40s.

Presidents Day on Monday is the start of a major warming trend that will take place during the week. Afternoon highs are back into the 70s under partly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows are also milder in the 50s and 60s through Monday night.

Temperatures climb again during the day Tuesday with afternoon highs on either side of 80 degrees. South winds remain and skies are cloudy. Lows Tuesday night will hover in the 60s.

Tuesday we are keeping with a low end chance for rain, a stalled frontal boundary will hover across Central Alabama, increasing rain chances for our far northern counties. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the hottest days of the week. Highs will warm well into the 80s under partly cloudy skies. We could get close to tying or even breaking record high temperatures midweek. Lows will also remain mild midweek, hovering in the 60s.

The spring feeling will also come with a few showers. A major cold front will push across the south, just to our west. That front looks to move just to our north. Close enough for us to introduce a low end rain chance Wednesday into Thursday, but far enough away that it will not push out the warm air.

In fact, Friday we are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs remaining into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. With overnight lows hovering near 60 degrees.

This spring-like pattern continues into the start of next weekend, as highs remain well above seasonal average in the 70s and 80s and no major changes in sight.

