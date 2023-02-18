Longtime Montgomery educator Dwight Madison Sr. remembered

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Family, friends and former students said goodbye to a beloved Montgomery educator, community leader and father. Dwight Madison Sr. was laid to rest Friday at Southside Church of Christ. He died last week after a long illness.

“He touched so many people,” said his son Delbert Madison.

Madison spent 47 years in public education as a teacher and administrator at various schools in Montgomery. He retired in 2002 after serving as principal of Carver High School from 1980-2002. The library inside the school bears his name. He’s also a member of Carver High School’s Hall of Fame.

In addition, an on-site cafe is named in his honor at Southside Christ of Christ, where he attended and served in leadership roles.

“He was all thing, Carver. He was all things Southside Church of Christ. So people knew that if he wasn’t at church, he was doing something with Carver,” said Delbert Madison.

Delbert Madison said since his father passed away, they’ve received phone calls nonstop from people sending their condolences or sharing a story about how his dad inspired them.

“Just to see the support, it fills your heart. It makes you really thankful that he touched so many people, and so many people want to reach out to you,” Madison said,

While many of his students called him Principal Madison or Mr. Madison in the classroom, Delbert just called him just dad - a hero he will miss.

“We idolize different individuals growing up, especially in the sports arena, professional players, but my dad was my hero,” said Delbert Madison.

Madison leaves behind his wife, Katie Jeter Madison, and three sons, Desi, Dwight Jr. and Delbert.

If you’d like to donate to a scholarship fund in honor of Madison, click this link.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.