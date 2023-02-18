Millbrook man arrested after vehicles broken into, guns and other items stolen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple counts of breaking and entering vehicles as well as theft of property, according to the Millbrook Police Department.

Charles Moseley, 30, of Millbrook, was arrested Thursday after police responded to the area of Chapman Road and Mountain Ridge Road on reports of multiple vehicles having been broken into and property stolen.

During the investigation, one of the victims discovered the suspect on video surveillance showing him breaking into their vehicle. Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the officers recognized the suspect from contact they’d had with him earlier in their shift. The officers responded to Moseley’s home where he was detained while a search warrant was obtained for his home.

After being transported to the Millbrook Police Department, the chief said Moseley confessed to breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing guns, money and other property. A subsequent search of his home netted the recovery of four guns, multiple debit/credit cards and other property connected to multiple victims.

Moseley has since been transported to the Elmore County Jail where he’s being held without bail on charges including:

7 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

1 count of first-degree theft of property

2 counts of second-degree theft of property

4 counts of third-degree theft of property

Chief Johnson said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible. He urged residents to secure their vehicles and take the time to remove items of value from those vehicles, particularly guns.

