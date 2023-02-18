Advertise
Montgomery to hold 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party

Montgomery's Mardi Gras Block party will take place on the 100 block of Commerce Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday
Montgomery's Mardi Gras Block party will take place on the 100 block of Commerce Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday(DBA Montgomery)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association (DBA Montgomery) will once again bring the Mardi Gras funk to the 100 block of Commerce Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

This year’s block party will feature WSFA’s very own Rosanna Smith as the Queen! Rosanna will be raising money to help Brantwood Children’s Home. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

The block party king is Kevin King, the founder and executive director of the King’s Canvas Gallery and Studio. He will be raising money for Valiant Cross Academy. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

Headlining this year’s Block Party is one of the elite brass bands from New Orleans, Corey Henry & The Treme Allstars Brass Band. They will take the stage at 4 p.m. Corey Henry & The Treme Allstars provide a welcome blast of true New Orleans spirit, engaging audiences with their innovative blend of traditional New Orleans brass sounds, contemporary jazz, and hip-hop beats.

The event is sponsored by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing, Vintage Hospitality, Alabama Power, and City council districts 7 and 3 in partnership with the Downtown Business Association members and various local businesses.

