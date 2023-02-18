Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 87 begins Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising motorists that a resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 87, south of Troy, will begin on Wednesday, February 22, weather permitting.

The project will include planning, resurfacing, and traffic striping on Alabama Highway 87 from Alabama Highway 167 to the Coffee County line.

Lane closures are expected throughout the project, and motorists should plan accordingly and be mindful of the people and equipment in the work zone.

The project was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, Ala., which had the lowest bid that met the project requirements. The project is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2023.

