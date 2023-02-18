Volunteers needed to help install 600 free smoke alarms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central East chapter of the Red Cross is leading the Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation and home fire safety event on Monday, Feb. 20, with the Selma Fire Department.

This is part of a national Red Cross initiative to install free smoke alarms in at-risk communities across the country.

People can register here to install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information with residents during a local Sound the Alarm event in Ward 7 on February 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No prior experience is needed.

Before visiting area homes, training will be provided at R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy,1701 Summerfield Rd, Selma, AL 36701.

Because of generous donations, all services are free and available for people in need. You can donate here if you can’t join the event but still want to help.

If you are a resident of Ward 7 and are in need of a need smoke alarm, click here to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation during this Red Cross Sound the Alarm event.

During the 20-minute home visits, Red Cross volunteers and members of the Selma Fire Department will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.

