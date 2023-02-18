Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Volunteers needed to help install 600 free smoke alarms

The American Red Cross is set to hold a Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation event to help...
The American Red Cross is set to hold a Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation event to help make Selma neighborhoods safer and save lives.(American Red Cross)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central East chapter of the Red Cross is leading the Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation and home fire safety event on Monday, Feb. 20, with the Selma Fire Department.

This is part of a national Red Cross initiative to install free smoke alarms in at-risk communities across the country.

People can register here to install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information with residents during a local Sound the Alarm event in Ward 7 on February 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No prior experience is needed.

Before visiting area homes, training will be provided at R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy,1701 Summerfield Rd, Selma, AL 36701.

Because of generous donations, all services are free and available for people in need. You can donate here if you can’t join the event but still want to help.

If you are a resident of Ward 7 and are in need of a need smoke alarm, click here to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation during this Red Cross Sound the Alarm event.

During the 20-minute home visits, Red Cross volunteers and members of the Selma Fire Department will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby
A student at Redland Middle School has been expelled after an incident Thursday in which a...
Redland Middle School student arrested, expelled after gun found in backpack
Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) have been sentenced in...
Former Prattville day care employees sentenced in abuse case
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with...
Montgomery police investigating after juvenile shot early Friday
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

February 18, 1965 Jimmie Jackson was brutally beaten and shot by police during a peaceful...
This day in Alabama history: 1965
ALDOT
Benjamin Fitzpatrick bridge paint and rehab project gets underway
ALDOT
Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 87 begins Wednesday
Montgomery's Mardi Gras Block party will take place on the 100 block of Commerce Street from 4...
Montgomery to hold 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party