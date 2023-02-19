CACC to host active & military veteran career workshop

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Community College is offering two college and career workshops for active-duty military, veterans, spouses, and dependents.

The workshops are intended to provide useful information about financial aid and other educational resources.

The first workshop will take place at the Alexander City campus located at 1675 Cherokee Rd., on Feb. 23 at the Betty Carol Graham Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Feb. 27th, a second workshop will take place at the Prattville campus located at 1320 Old Ridge Rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

