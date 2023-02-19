Advertise
CACC to host active & military veteran career workshop

Central Alabama Community College is offering two college and career workshops
Central Alabama Community College is offering two college and career workshops(CACC)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Community College is offering two college and career workshops for active-duty military, veterans, spouses, and dependents.

The workshops are intended to provide useful information about financial aid and other educational resources.

Scan the QR code to register
Scan the QR code to register(CACC)

The first workshop will take place at the Alexander City campus located at 1675 Cherokee Rd., on Feb. 23 at the Betty Carol Graham Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Feb. 27th, a second workshop will take place at the Prattville campus located at 1320 Old Ridge Rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

