City councilwoman hosts discussion on citations for marijuana charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southern Poverty Law Center and a city council member are advocating for a policy change: citations for misdemeanor marijuana possession in lieu of arrest.

Currently, people can face jail time if they are caught in possession of a small amount of marijuana in Montgomery.

District Three Councilwoman Marche Johnson wants to introduce a resolution to amend the current ordinance.

The city of Tuscaloosa passed a similar ordinance in 2022.

Johnson said it would help ease tension between the community and law enforcement on initial interaction.

“We’ve seen where initial interactions have gone too far here in the United States, nevertheless, Alabama,” Johnson said.

Both Johnson and SPLC believe that a misdemeanor possession charge should be viewed on the same level as someone speeding or running a red light.

“I think we have a common sense understanding that somebody that is merely in possession of a personal amount of marijuana is not an imminent threat or imminent danger to those around them or those in the community,” said Jerome Dees, SPLC Alabama Policy Director.

Dees added there are several benefits for all parties involved, including it would cost law enforcement less time, which would save the city more money while generating more revenue.

The policy director mentioned it would also keep an individual from losing their job and having to spend money for bail.

The councilwoman said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Police Chief Darryl Albert are in support of the idea.

Johnson plans to propose the resolution during the city council meeting on April 18 and is open to questions and suggestions from citizens.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.