Mann Wildlife Learning Museum to host flashlight tour

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is going to host a flashlight tour and family fun night on Friday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

The Mann Museum flashlight tour is a combination of fun-filled and insightful educational programs that include:

Flashlight tour of the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum,

Scavenger hunts,

Live animal presentations,

Discovery stations,

Craft time

Everyone leaves with a take-home, keepsake goody bag.

The event will be held at the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum located at 325 Vandiver Blvd. Organizers ask that those wanting to attend do not come to the Montgomery Zoo’s front gate for the event.

Event fees

$28 fee per child (ages 5-12 years old), $20 for Montgomery Zoo members.

$17 Fee for accompanying adults (13 years old and older), Montgomery Zoo members are free.

Advanced reservations are required. All participants must be registered no later than Friday, Feb. 24, at 12 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here. No tickets will be sold at the door on the night of the event.

