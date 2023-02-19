Advertise
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.(Instagram / rebelwilson)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) – Actress Rebel Wilson is now engaged.

Wilson shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

Pictures of Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma showed the couple at Disneyland, which is the same location the couple went public with their relationship last June.




It’s been a big year for Wilson. In November, the “Pitch Perfect” actress welcomed daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via a surrogate mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

