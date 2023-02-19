Sheriff warns of warrant, jury duty scam in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell says scammers are impersonating law enforcement.

“It’s an absolute shame,” Harrell said. “I hate to hear that, you know, that happens to anyone, and especially here in Autauga County.”

Scammers have called claiming individuals missed jury duty, or there is a warrant out for their arrest. They will then pressure people into paying, so they are not put into jail.

“We’ll never do that,” the sheriff said. “Any law enforcement agency will never ask you to go get Bitcoins or a gift card.”

The sheriff says these scammers prey on innocent people who do not understand how law enforcement operates.

If a warrant is issued, a deputy will try to contact that individual at their home. They will not ask for money.

If someone is summoned for jury duty, the sheriff says they will get a letter in the mail. He added scammers had been known to call on actual jury duty days.

“They’ve already done their research and went on our web pages, and they know supervisors’ names. They know the people that are over the jails,” Harrell said.

It can be hard to catch and prosecute these scammers. The sheriff says they could be anywhere.

“I wish there was more we could do to find out who these individuals are,” he said. “Sometimes they’re individuals not even in this country.”

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the scam is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.

