Sunny and seasonable today; more warmth expected for the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have had a lot of ups and down in our weather pattern... a ton of warms day, a few bitterly cold and everything in between. So what is a seasonable February day suppose to look and feel like? Well, an overnight temperature in the low 40s with an afternoon high in the mid 60s is spot on... and that is exactly what our Sunday will feature! Enjoy it while you can, because much milder air is making a comeback by Monday.

We expect there to be plenty of sunshine today with only a few fair weather clouds; after starting the morning on either side of 40° we will warm all of central and south Alabama up into the 60s!

Presidents Day on Monday is the start of a major warming trend... highs are back into the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows are also milder in the 50s and 60s Monday night, so you might be able to give your heater a break.

Temperatures climb again during the day Tuesday with afternoon highs on either side of 80°. Along with that warmer than normal air comes a low-end chance for rain, all thanks to a stalled frontal boundary. This hovers over our area and could increase coverage of some showers for our northern counties. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but at this time severe weather is not anticipated.

Warming up big time for the new workweek! (WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the hottest days of the week. Highs will warm well into the 80s under a few clouds... we could get close to tying or even breaking record high temperatures midweek.

The spring-like warmth does bring the chance for a few showers. Another front late in the week is close enough to Alabama to up our rain coverage a bit, but not enough to bring showers and storms to everyone; Wednesday into Thursday will bring a few scattered pockets of activity, but nothing major.

