This day in Alabama history: The Enigma Outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On this day in 1884, a violent widespread tornado outbreak ripped through the Southeast.

After two months of seemingly endless rain, things took a turn for the worse on Feb. 19, 1884. Strengthening low pressure entered the Ohio Valley just south of the Great Lakes and mixed with warm moist air from the gulf pushing north.

Shortly after noon, one of the strongest storms to hit Alabama that day was southwest of Birmingham in Jefferson County. That F4 storm carved a path of damage and destruction for roughly 30 miles, from the Oxmoor community to Leeds. That one storm destroyed countless homes, killing 13 people and seriously injuring 30.

By 1 p.m., the outbreak was peaking. Another tornado tore through Cartersville, GA, claiming the lives of three children. Then, the same tornado worked its way to the towns of Cagle and Tate. In total, 22 fatalities were reported, and the area was decimated by what has now been considered an F5 tornado.

East Alabama was an area that was heavily impacted by what may have been the worst tornado of the outbreak. It started just north of Jacksonville and moved through a tanning yard. Once the tornado got to Piedmont, it claimed the lives of ten people.

South of the Piedmont tornado in Goshen, another tornado touched down. This tornado directly hit a schoolhouse, killing the schoolmaster and six children and severely injuring 19 other children. This storm moved from Calhoun to Cherokee County before moving into the state of Georgia.

In Cave Springs, GA, a tornado destroyed homes and took four lives. This tornado continued on a 35-mile path throughout western Georgia taking 35 lives.

In the late afternoon, Monroe County in central Georgia was hit with another tornado. Just northwest of Haddock, homes were destroyed, and 12 more lives were lost. This tornado had a 30-mile path of destruction and injured 50 people.

The violent storm reached North Carolina at 8:30 p.m. A tornado touched down in Anson County, destroying homes and taking two lives in Pee Dee. Next, the tornado moved towards Rockingham, sweeping homes from their foundation. As the tornado intensified, it widened to nearly a mile. The small community of Philadelphia was leveled, and 15 more lives were taken away.

37 tornadoes in total touched down in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. However, the storm had a much larger reach moving through Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia as well.

