Way Off Broadway holding auditions for The Hound of the Baskervilles

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre announced that they will be holding auditions for its production of the Sherlock Holmes mystery The Hound of the Baskervilles.

The production will be directed by Tara Fenn, and auditions will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Cultural Arts Building in Prattville located at 203 W 4th St. Saturday auditions will be at 2 p.m. and Sunday auditions will take place at 5 p.m.

Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre Audition Information. (Prattville Way Off Broadway)

Actors will be asked to do cold readings from the script. There are parts for adults of all ages, genders, and races. Some actors could even play more than one character!

For more information about auditions, you can contact the Cultural Arts office at 334-595-0850 or click here.

