Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly double shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning
On this day in 1884, a violent widespread tornado outbreak ripped through the Southeast.
This day in Alabama history: The Enigma Outbreak
Montgomery's Mardi Gras Block party will take place on the 100 block of Commerce Street from 4...
Montgomery to hold 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party
The body of Maurice Young was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive on Jan. 10, 2023.
Reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
District Three Councilor Marche Johnson and Southern Poverty Law Center believe police giving...
City councilwoman hosts discussion on citations for marijuana charges

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey