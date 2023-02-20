Advertise
First Alert: Tracking a major warm-up this week

Temperatures in the 80s make a comeback this week, giving us a spring-like feel to the air! To go along with that warm up comes low end rain chances.
First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)
By Nick Gunter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today is the start of a major warming trend! Afternoon highs will climb into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest winds will be noticeable around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will also be milder, tonight we remain in the 50s and 60s along with the southwest breeze. There is also a chance for a few passing showers as we track a disturbance that will sink into the area from the north.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures continue their climb on Tuesday with afternoon highs warming to either side of 80 degrees. We keep with a low-end chance for rain all thanks to the stalled boundary that will move towards the area Monday night.

That boundary will keep clouds in the forecast and southwest winds remain in place around 5 to 10 mph. Best locations to see rain with this system will be for our northern counties on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Tuesday night we remain cloudy, with lows in the 60s and breezy winds.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the hottest days we will see during the work and school week. Highs will warm well into the 80s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm close to record high temperatures. Overnight lows midweek will also remain mild in the 50s and 60s.

The spring-like warmth we are tracking does bring the chance for a few showers midweek. Another frontal boundary late in the week is close enough to Central and South Alabama to increase our rain chances a bit, but this system does not look to bring widespread rain. Wednesday into Thursday, we will see pockets of rain activity, but not tracking anything major with that front at this time.

What that frontal boundary will do is knock the temperature down ever so slightly for Friday. While still warm into the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a *slight* chance for a shower or two Friday but a large majority of us look to remain dry. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s Friday night.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

As for the upcoming weekend, we warm right back up, with afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday warming into the 70s and 80s and overnight lows on either side of 60 degrees. While Saturday is looking dry, Sunday we could see a few more showers back into the forecast.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

