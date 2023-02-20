Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later

Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An Auburn University student was missing for 47 years. Now, investigators have new answers to decades-old questions.

Kyle Wade Clinkscales, a 22-year-old Auburn University student, went missing January 27, 1976. The Lagrange native was working at the Moose Club in LaGrange. He was driving back to Auburn and was never heard from or seen again.

On December 7, 2021, a car belonging to Clinkscales was recovered from a creek in Chambers County.

The 1974 Ford Pinto was transported to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and was processed by investigators the the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later

Personal belongings of Clinkscales, along with skeletal remains, were recovered and those remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further examination.

On February 19, 2023, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Troup County Coroner’s Office that those remains were positively identified as that of Kyle Clinkscales.

At this time, an official report has not been completed or released by the GBI as it relates to a manner of death.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly double shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning
On this day in 1884, a violent widespread tornado outbreak ripped through the Southeast.
This day in Alabama history: The Enigma Outbreak
Montgomery's Mardi Gras Block party will take place on the 100 block of Commerce Street from 4...
Montgomery to hold 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party
Why are car tag prices up this year?
Why are Alabama car tag prices so high this year?
District Three Councilor Marche Johnson and Southern Poverty Law Center believe police giving...
City councilwoman hosts discussion on citations for marijuana charges

Latest News

Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY
Troy University
Troy University shares safety plan after mass shooting at Michigan State
Troy University prepared for active shooter situation
Troy University prepared for active shooter situation
Sheriff warns of warrant, jury duty scam in Autauga County
Sheriff warns of warrant, jury duty scam in Autauga County
‘No words’: Family remembers 4 lost in Autauga County tornado
‘No words’: Family remembers 4 lost in Autauga County tornado