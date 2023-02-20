Opelika police searching for missing 37-year-old last seen Feb. 16

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a missing 37-year-old man.

According to authorities, Ricky Brimer Jr. was last seen at 7 a.m. on Feb. 16, leaving his home on Fox Run Parkway on foot.

Police say he moved from Texas to Opelika about a week ago and had no known vehicle or family in the area.

Additionally, he may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety.

Anyone with information on this missing person’s whereabouts should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.

