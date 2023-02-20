Pine Level teacher is seen as a ‘father-figure’ to students

PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) – From his personal life to his professional life, Rusty Marks has always been surrounded by children and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I have five children of my own. They range from age 20 down to age six,” Marks said, “And I have all these kids in my class.”

The second-grade teacher at Pine Level Elementary School has worked in Autauga County for 17 years, watching his kids grow.

“I love to watch them as they progress with their reading,” Marks said. “They start off reading in the mid-50s and grow to over 100 words. There’s just so much gratification in watching them learn.”

Rusty Marks is also breaking down stereotypes in the classroom. He’s one of the few male elementary educators in the entire county.

“Not many males in the field of elementary education, so I’m just blessed to be that person for them and just to have this job,” Marks said. “Some of these kids look up to me as a father figure. It’s a huge responsibility and an honor.”

