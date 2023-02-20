Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly double shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning
On this day in 1884, a violent widespread tornado outbreak ripped through the Southeast.
This day in Alabama history: The Enigma Outbreak
Montgomery's Mardi Gras Block party will take place on the 100 block of Commerce Street from 4...
Montgomery to hold 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party
The body of Maurice Young was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive on Jan. 10, 2023.
Reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
District Three Councilor Marche Johnson and Southern Poverty Law Center believe police giving...
City councilwoman hosts discussion on citations for marijuana charges

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
‘Absurd censorship’: Readers upset by changes to classic Roald Dahl books
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States