Arrest made after gun fired into Selma officer’s patrol vehicle

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a gun was fired into a Selma police officer’s patrol vehicle.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened Jan. 29. The officer was reportedly sitting in his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Marie Foster Street and JL Chestnut Boulevard in Selma when two people approached the vehicle. Troopers said one person fired a handgun into the vehicle and struck the driver’s side door where the officer was sitting. ALEA said the driver was not injured and both suspects fled on foot.

Investigators later identified Tyrone Strong Jr., of Selma, as one of the suspects. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 15, according to ALEA. Strong has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into the patrol vehicle of a police officer.

“Although ALEA does not condone assaults or threats of violence against any citizen, violent actions taken against law enforcement will absolutely not be tolerated and will be vigorously investigated,” an ALEA spokesperson said.

The agency did not provide any further details about the second suspect.

