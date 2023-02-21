Advertise
David Stapleton named next Ashford football head coach

Stapleton (pictured), a native of Fairhope and a Troy graduate, comes to Ashford after spending...
Stapleton (pictured), a native of Fairhope and a Troy graduate, comes to Ashford after spending 3 seasons with Tuscaloosa County as an assistant coach.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford High School has found their next head football coach, as they announced Monday that David Stapleton would be taking over the Yellow Jackets program.

Stapleton, a native of Fairhope and a Troy graduate, comes to Ashford after spending 3 seasons with Tuscaloosa County as an assistant coach. He also was a teacher at Northport Intermediate School.

Before his recent stop, Stapleton also spent time teaching and coaching at Cordova and Prattville. His move to Ashford marks his first time taking over a program as head coach.

“Our student athletes will leave Ashford High School fully equipped with the tools needed to succeed in life,” said Stapleton as quoted in a graphic posted on the Ashford High School Facebook page. “They will leave prepared for excellence.”

In addition to taking over as head coach at Ashford, Stapleton will also serve as the new Weight Training Teacher at the school.

