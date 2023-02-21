Advertise
Father of Amore Wiggins’ defense attorney requests motion to set bond

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lamar Vickerstaff’s legal team is requesting a motion to set bond.

Vickerstaff is charged with the murder of Amore Wiggins, previously known as Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe.

At his arrangement, Vickerstaff was initially denied bond and has remained in custody at Lee County Jail. His defense attorney plans to argue Vickerstaff’s character and his service in the US Navy, among other things, to make him a good candidate for bond.

His wife, Ruth Vickerstaff, has been out on bond since her arrangement. She is charged with failing to report a missing person.

SEE FULL MOTION BELOW:

