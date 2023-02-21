First Alert: Warm, breezy, with spotty shower chances Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a mild start to our Tuesday! Out-the-door temperatures are in the 60s region wide under a cloudy sky. Winds are out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph this morning and will remain quite breezy during the day today. Highs will warm into the 70s even with the clouds in place. Spotty showers are possible today, but a majority will remain dry.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Lows will be mild tonight. Cloudy skies prevail and patchy fog will be possible for some. Temperatures will hover on either side of 60 degrees with gusting south winds.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the warmest days we will see during the work and school week. Highs will warm well into the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm close to record high temperatures in many parts of Alabama midweek. Overnight lows will also remain mild in the 50s and 60s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The spring-like warmth we are tracking does bring the chance for a few showers midweek. A frontal boundary will stall across the region, keeping rain chances in the forecast, while coverage of rain on any given day will be very limited. This means most stay dry, all will get warm.

What that frontal boundary will do is knock the temperature down ever so slightly for Friday. We will still warm into the 70s, so the difference in temperatures will be subtle and the weather will remain warm. There is a *slight* chance for a shower or two Friday but a large majority of us look to remain dry. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s Friday night.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As for the upcoming weekend, we warm right back up, with afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday warming into the 70s and 80s and overnight lows on either side of 60 degrees. While Saturday is looking dry, Sunday we could see a few more showers back into the forecast that could spill into the day on Monday. The start to next week is also looking warm with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s for the latest Monday in February.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.