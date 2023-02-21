Advertise
‘Freedom hasn’t come yet’: Civil Rights leader Annie Pearl Avery makes first visit to Huntsville

Civil rights leader Annie Pearl Avery visits Huntsville
Civil rights leader Annie Pearl Avery visits Huntsville
By Matthew King
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Civil Rights Pioneer Annie Pearl Avery traveled to Huntsville for the first time in her life spreading awareness for the education of Black history.

“Everyone has a purpose,” Avery said.

Avery participated in diner sit-ins and marches all across Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia. She marched with other demonstrators on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on the day now known as “Bloody Sunday.” On that day, protestors marched over the bridge before deputies and state troopers beat them. She said even violence could not stop her.

“Those who are freedom lovers cannot stop until freedom comes,” she said.

Six decades later, Avery believes there is more work to be done.

“Freedom hasn’t come yet,” she said. “We got comfortable after we got the civil rights act, the civil rights bill, and the voting act. We got comfortable thinking everything was going to be ok then, but it’s not ok. Voting, cleaning up our community and controlling our money in terms of our destiny. There are other things that I haven’t thought about yet.”

She said anyone can play a part in the fight for equality.

“If it’s nothing else than sweeping or mopping, there’s still a purpose,” she said.

Her main message is she wants people to educate themselves on all aspects of Black history, both positive and negative.

