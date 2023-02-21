Greta Lambert reflects on 38 years ASF

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After 38 years, Greta Lambert will soon be retiring from her administrative positions at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. She is among the most beloved actors ever to grace the theatre stage of ASF.

Lambert is a longtime favorite of River Region audiences. She currently serves as deputy artistic director and director of education. Her retirement marks a milestone in a long and rewarding artistic journey.

Lambert joined ASF, Alabama’s only professional theater when it moved from Anniston to Montgomery in 1985. The move resulted from a major financial contribution by Montgomery philanthropist Winton Blount.

“I was here for the very first show in this building,” Lambert recalls. It was a production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Working in Alabama wasn’t Lambert’s initial plan. After growing up in Birmingham, she moved to New York to pursue an acting career. But fate had a strange way of sending her home again.

“I had to get an agent, as most actors do,” Lambert explained. “And the first job they sent me on was a 10-month contract at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival! And I thought, ‘no!’”

She took the job and surprisingly fell in love with the variety of roles she was offered in Montgomery. Lady Macbeth, Blanche DuBois from A Streetcar Named Desire, and Ivy Rowe from Fair and Tender Ladie were among her favorites. The quality and variety of the roles kept her at ASF.

“In my business, it’s often about Broadway, film or television,” Lambert says. “But to the play the kind of roles that I have been able to play over 38 years, that’s everything to me as an actor.”

That’s also why she plans to continue acting.

But as for her administrative duties, Lambert says it’s time to give the next generation a shot.

As Director of Education, Lambert organized acting classes, workshops, and camps, exposing young audiences to the joys of theater. She also coached and mentored recent college graduates beginning their acting careers.

“I have students who are so near and dear to me,” she says. “ASF also gives theater to thousands of school children who come to our shows every year.”

Lambert says she is confident in ASF’s current leadership team, which is searching for her replacement. And she urged local audiences to continue to support Alabama’s state theater.

“I think there’s always something in every play for every person,” she said.

“We’ve just got to get people back to the theater. I think the pandemic really scared people away. Now it’s time to come back and see some shows.”

ASF’s next show, Shakepseare’s The Tempest, will feature Lambert in the starring role. It opens Thursday, February 23rd. Audiences can join in a special toast to Greta the following night, Friday, February 24th.

The show runs through March 12th. Tickets are available on ASF’s website.

Autoplay Caption

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.