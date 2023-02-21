‘Major crash’ causing delays on I-85 SB in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says a major crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County.

According to ALDOT, the crash happened in the Shorter area of I-85. It is blocking the left lane and left shoulder at this time.

The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department says the crash involves an 18-wheeler. Additional details surrounding the crash were not released.

Good morning! We have another 18 wheeler accident to start off Tuesday's work day. I85 SB MP24.5 will have the left... Posted by Shorter Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Motorists traveling in this direction are encouraged to use caution and slow down.

