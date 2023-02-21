Man charged in deadly double Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, Cedric Thomas Jr. is charged with capital murder in the death of 29-year-old Javonte Crittenden.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. in the area of Longleaf Drive, police said. At the scene, officers found Crittenden with a fatal gunshot wound.

Thomas was identified as the suspect and taken into custody soon after the incident, police said.

Thomas remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.