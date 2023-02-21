Advertise
Man charged in deadly double Montgomery shooting

A man charged in a fatal Montgomery shooting Sunday was out on bond at the time of the...
A man charged in a fatal Montgomery shooting Sunday was out on bond at the time of the incident, court records say.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, Cedric Thomas Jr. is charged with capital murder in the death of 29-year-old Javonte Crittenden.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. in the area of Longleaf Drive, police said. At the scene, officers found Crittenden with a fatal gunshot wound.

Thomas was identified as the suspect and taken into custody soon after the incident, police said.

Thomas remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

