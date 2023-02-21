Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child

Kentucky State Police said Jordan Blake Taylor was arrested Sunday.
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man in Kentucky faces a murder charge after the death of a young child.

Kentucky State Police said 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor was arrested Sunday.

Police said they were contacted Sunday by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office regarding the investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child in a Whitley County community.

First responders found the child unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Taylor is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Court documents obtained by WKYT show Taylor was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

When Sheriff Bill Elliotte inquired into the child’s injuries, he said Taylor’s explanation for them being accidental wasn’t consistent with what they saw.

“There were bruises on all areas of the body, not just one area,” Elliotte said. “They were in different stages of healing.”

Bruises reportedly ranged from the child’s head to her feet.

Taylor is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27.

The child’s body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extortion attempt’
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Deadly double shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY

Latest News

Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by...
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Reckitt has recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula for possible bacteria...
Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extortion attempt’
Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability
Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability
Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability