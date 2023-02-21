Advertise
Reward upped in 2022 Montgomery homicide case

Authorities are searching for the killer of David Werking.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $5,000 cash reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a Montgomery homicide investigation.

Montgomery police said David Werking, 19, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the area of Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill on July 12, 2022.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers in December announced a $1,000 cash reward in the case. Now, the victim’s family is offering a cash reward of $4,000. Authorities said the reward will be paid out within 30 days of an arrest.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Information provided to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous.

