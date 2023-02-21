Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s spring severe weather season is approaching, and now is the time to prepare and save.

The Alabama Department of Revenue will offer tax relief during the state’s annual severe weather holiday.

Beginning Friday, February 24 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, February 26 at midnight, consumers can buy certain severe weather preparedness items free of state sales tax. Local sales tax may still apply.

The following is a list of some covered items at $60 or less, per item:

  • Batteries
  • Carbon monoxide detector
  • Cell phone chargers
  • Duct tape
  • Flashlights
  • Gas or diesel fuel tank or container
  • Generators
  • Ice packs
  • NOAA weather radio
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Plywood
  • Power cords
  • Self-contained first aid kit
  • Smoke detectors

A generator with a sales price of $1,000 or less can also be purchased without state sales tax.

The months of March, April and May are the primary months for severe weather in the Deep South.

For a full list of eligible items, click here.

For a complete list of participating counties and municipalities, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during his 2022 Montgomery State of the City...
Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extorsion attempt’
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Deadly double shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY

Latest News

File photo of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during his 2022 Montgomery State of the City...
Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extorsion attempt’
Morning Smile: 'From Opposiiton to Opportunity' during February
Morning Smile: 'From Opposition to Opportunity' during February
Hyundai plant in Montgomery debuts new electric vehicle
Hyundai plant in Montgomery debuts new electric vehicle
Alabama Department of Transportation
‘Major crash’ causes delays on I-85 SB in Macon County Tuesday