Disaster assistance resource fair to be held Thursday in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Those impacted by the January 12th storms in Selma will have the opportunity to meet with representatives and get information about disaster recovery assistance.

According to U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, the disaster assistance resource fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edmundite Missions Community Center. The resource fair will give community members the opportunity to meet with representatives from a variety of agencies, organizations, nonprofits and insurance companies and to learn about all of the resources available to them.

Below is a list of those who will be in attendance:

FEMA

Small Business Administration

Dallas County EMA

State of Alabama Volunteer Services

USDA Rural Development

United Way

American Red Cross

Samaritan’s Purse

Black Belt Community Foundation

Legal Services of Alabama

Selma Housing Authority

ALFA Insurance

State Farm

No RSVP is necessary to attend the resource fair.

The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance is March 16. Individual assistance provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov by calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

