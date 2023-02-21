Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Disaster assistance resource fair to be held Thursday in Selma

Selma recovers after Jan 12 tornado
Selma recovers after Jan 12 tornado(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Those impacted by the January 12th storms in Selma will have the opportunity to meet with representatives and get information about disaster recovery assistance.

According to U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, the disaster assistance resource fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edmundite Missions Community Center. The resource fair will give community members the opportunity to meet with representatives from a variety of agencies, organizations, nonprofits and insurance companies and to learn about all of the resources available to them.

Below is a list of those who will be in attendance:

  • FEMA
  • Small Business Administration
  • Dallas County EMA
  • State of Alabama Volunteer Services
  • USDA Rural Development
  • United Way
  • American Red Cross
  • Samaritan’s Purse
  • Black Belt Community Foundation
  • Legal Services of Alabama
  • Selma Housing Authority
  • ALFA Insurance
  • State Farm

No RSVP is necessary to attend the resource fair.

The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance is March 16. Individual assistance provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov by calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extortion attempt’
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Deadly double shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY

Latest News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extortion attempt’
Former federal judge John Carroll provided some perspective in regard to the case of an...
Unanswered questions in death of inmate in Walker County
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Morning Smile: 'From Opposiiton to Opportunity' during February
Morning Smile: 'From Opposition to Opportunity' during February