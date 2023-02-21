"Summer of 1963" - Integrating Alabama’s Schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2023 marks 60 years since a dozen Black students attempted to integrate Macon County Schools. The lawsuit Lee vs. Macon County, filed that year, set off a firestorm of controversy that eventually led to the desegregation of not just Macon County’s public school system but all of Alabama’s public schools.

Now, we’re airing a special program called “Summer of 1963″ that takes a look back at the case and its impact on education.

The report is from the efforts of WSFA 12 News’ special projects team, anchored by WSFA 12 News Anchor Valerie Lawson and produced by WSFA 12 News producer William Wadsworth.

Lawson and Wadsworth took time to discuss the project and its inspiration and of its air date on Feb. 21, 2023.

“We realized that this year marked 60 years since those 12 students attempted to integrate public schools,” said Lawson, “and it comes nine years after Brown vs. the Board of Education schools have already been desegregated, or the Supreme Court has already declared that the separate schools were illegal. But what we realized is that all of this happened in Macon County. The first lawsuit was filed in 1963 by Attorney Fred Gray. It happened right in our backyard. And when we realized that, we said we’ve got to do something on that.

And we’ll Valerie credit to you for coming to her with this idea. Why were you passionate about this project?

“Everyone likes a good round number 60 years, it’s a great time for an anniversary special,” Wadsworth explained. “We’re very fortunate that so many of the people who were involved with this, the students who helped desegregate it, the lawyers involved in the suit are still around with us. They won’t be forever. But this was a great time for us to actually speak to these people, get their firsthand account of everything that was happening here, and then to be able to back all of that up with everything that we have, all the resources with the [Alabama] State Department of Archives and History. So many local historians and professors who were willing to work with us when we were doing our research on this. It’s almost like, why not do this thing?”

A lot of research went into putting the 30-minute project together.

“Well, along with getting to go through all the interviews that we had in the first place, this is a very well documented period,” Wadsworth explained. “This is something people have been studying for decades since it started. So we have so many resources, again, with state archives that are available to us, county libraries, public libraries here were a big help at times getting able to check in my own books on the subject that I had at home. You know, there’s no lack of information on this topic.”

“And I just want to say one other thing about the people who are involved in this,” added Lawson. “We have two of the original plaintiffs in this lawsuit, including the attorney who actually filed the lawsuit. And a lot of times when you’re doing stories like this, you are relying on historians to kind of help you tell it. So we were so fortunate in that aspect, to have those resources to kind of rely on to have that firsthand account of what happened in 1963. How they were treated when they went to the schools, so that was really, really a treat.”

It’s been 60 years since the desegregation of schools, so why does this matter today?

“Well, I think it’s important because it happened first in our backyard, so we can’t, we just have to applaud those young folks who decided that well, the parents actually decided to for them, but they stuck with it. So we want to applaud them. But this case really became a blueprint for desegregation in other places,” Lawson noted. “So we have to applaud attorney Gray. You know, he’s a young attorney, and he’s taking on this big case, and he is the one who really pushed it forward. And they went up against the governor who was really tough about segregation. He did not want these schools to be segregated, and I think in the piece, one thing that we are going to talk about is the governor’s resistance to this. So it’s a great time to look back at history and see what we can learn moving forward.”

want to give a shout out to our special projects team because we could not have done it without them shipping crate and Travis didn’t and also Jeff Harrison. We actually took the project to them and they were the ones who kind of helped us shape it and put it together.

It’s gonna be a great story. Thanks so much. Thank you

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.