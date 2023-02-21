Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect and victim identified in Headland stabbing death

The victim, found at a Rock Creek Road home, was apparently stabbed to death in a domestic dispute, according to those with direct knowledge of the circumstance
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE #2

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland Police Chief Mark Jones confirmed to News4 the identities of the victim and suspect in Monday night’s stabbing death.

According to Jones, 39-year-old Alex McKay is charged with the murder of his mother, 70-year-old Annie Dean McKay.

The elder McKay was stabbed multiple times according to details from Jones, and at this time it is unknown if Alex McKay was under the influence during the altercation.

Jones expressed thanks to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, and Dothan Police Department for assisting with the case.

UPDATE

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect is in custody following the apparent murder of a Headland woman on Monday night, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The victim, found at a Rock Creek Road home, was apparently stabbed to death in a domestic dispute, according to those with direct knowledge of the circumstances.

Police took the male suspect into custody a short distance from the murder scene at a home on Martin Luther King Drive.

Headland Police Chief Mark Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are aiding the investigation.

Caption

ORIGINAL

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Police are on the scene in Headland after reports of a potential murder.

According to information obtained by News4, the incident happened on Rock Creek Road. Multiple sources confirm a woman was apparently stabbed to death.

Police have not released official information at this time, pending the suspect’s arrest.

Dothan Police are aiding Headland in the investigation of this incident.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Stay with News4 as we look to bring additional details.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during his 2022 Montgomery State of the City...
Montgomery mayor recorded in profanity-laced audio about voters, investments
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Deadly double shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Alabama Whitley
Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY

Latest News

Morning Smile: 'From Opposiiton to Opportunity' during February
Morning Smile: 'From Opposiiton to Opportunity' during February
Hyundai plant in Montgomery debuts new electric vehicle
Hyundai plant in Montgomery debuts new electric vehicle
Alabama Department of Transportation
‘Major crash’ causes delays on I-85 SB in Macon County Tuesday
After 38 years, Greta Lambert will soon be retiring from her administrative positions at the...
Greta Lambert reflects on 38 years with ASF
After 38 years, Greta Lambert will soon be retiring from her administrative positions at the...
Greta Lambert reflects on 38 years ASF